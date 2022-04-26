COLLEGE PLACE — La Grande, one of the top Oregon Class 4A teams out of the Greater Oregon League, scored five runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to end the game early against College Place on Tuesday, April 26, 12-0.
Jacob Courtney struck out eight Tigers in 4 1/3 innings on the mound for the Hawks.
"We had quite a few individuals today be very successful against a very tough pitcher," College Place coach Devon Bouvier said. "We don't get to see that caliber of pitching at this level very often, and we knew that coming into today. The fact that we battled, we extended at-bats, the fact that the kids didn't fold and give in, is something that leads to a lot of promise.
"That's one thing I take away from today," he said. "We cut down on a lot of strikeouts. Early in the season, we were striking out a lot, and that bothers me as a coach because we don't even get a chance in that situation, when we do strikeout. We battled a lot today, we put a lot of balls in play. We made them have to pick up the ball and play baseball, and when we were doing that we were seeing success.
"Other than that, a strong pitching performance from Jacob Courtney," Bouvier said. "He is one of the most skilled ball players I think I've ever coached. Even though baseball is not about individual accolades, that kid comes to work every single day. And because he is here, he makes the team that much better. He makes them aspire to try to reach the level that he has already.
"We still have work to do. We can still get better."
The Hawks, now 11-2-1 overall and 4-0 in South Central Athletic Conference play, next host Weston-McEwen on Thursday before a big league twin bill against Kiona-Benton at home on Saturday.
