COLLEGE PLACE — High school varsity volleyball postseason action Thursday, Nov. 3, in College Place saw the Hawks dominate Toppenish in their semifinal, taking the match in straight set with scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-14.
Not only did the Hawks advance to the district championship Saturday night in Zillah, they clinched a spot in the state tournament next week in Yakima.
"Getting back to the district championship and the state tournament is something we’ve worked for all season," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "We’ll have to bring that same level of intensity and focus on Saturday when we play Connell.
"We know they’re a tough team and our matches with them are always really competitive."
On Saturday night, the Hawks came up short against Connell in the district championship.
After losing the first two sets, the Hawks came back fighting to take sets three and four before losing the fifth set. Set scores were 25-19, 25-21, 17-25, 19-25, 15-8.
"We just got too tight on defense and weren't getting into position quickly enough," Potts said. "It's tough to come up short on this goal, but we're still playing this week and we'll bounce back. An 18-1 record is still something to be really proud of and these girls are still something special."
Stat leaders in the district title match included Jenna Hill with 38 assists and two blocks, Mya Adams with 12 kills, five aces, 18 digs and a block, Marissa Long with 13 digs, Chloe Delgadillo with five aces and 12 digs; Wren Dawson with 12 kills, seven aces, 20 digs and two blocks; Elliot Dawson with three kills and three blocks, Grace Casagrande with three kills and a block, and Zoe Hardy with 14 kills and 25 digs.
The Hawks made short work of Toppenish in their district semifinal.
Hill finished the match with 29 assists and nine digs for the Hawks, while teammate Adams had 15 kills, seven digs and three blocks, and Delgadillo had 15 digs along with 25-for-25 serving.
The Hawks also had Wren Dawson with three kills, six aces, 21 digs and three blocks, Elliot Dawson on five kills, and Hardy nine kills and 29 digs.
"The girls made plays on defense last night that showed just how bad they want it," Potts said of the Toppenish match. "They chased down errant passes, completed out of system plays, won long rallies, and served their locations.
"I see the things that they’re capable of every day in practice and even I was in awe of several digs that seemed to come out of nowhere. As good as our offense is, I’d have to say it’s our defense that really shined last night."
As for the state tournament, "We're looking forward to a great week of practice and some tough matches at state," Potts said. "It looks like our first-round matchup will be against Nooksack Valley on Friday."
