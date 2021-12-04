Walla Walla High School's Cami Martin scored a team-high 18 points Frinday night, but it wasn't enough as the Blue Devils suffered a 50-22 loss to Central Valley in a non-league girls basketball game in the Blue Devil gym.
The loss was the Blue Devils' second in three nights to a Greater Spokane League opponent. Wa-Hi lost its season opener to Ferris, 52-40, on Wednesday night.
Martin collected six of her team's eight field goals in the game. Carly Martin and Lauryn Bergevin had one field goal apiece.
Wa-Hi trailed just 11-7 after one quarter, but the Bears extended the lead to 14, 24-10, by halftime. McKenna Monks had a pair of 3-point field goals to lead CV's second-quarter charge.
Skyler Neumann had five points in the third quarter foe the Bears. Six CV players, including Neumann, scored at least one basket in the final period.
The Blue Devils play at Moses Lake on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.