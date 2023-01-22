PROSSER — Walla Walla High's Mateo Caso won the 152-pound weight class to lead the Blue Devils at the Rumble in the Valley wrestling meet here over the weekend.
Caso scored 44 of Wa-Hi's 97 points with five match wins.
"Mateo Caso had an incredible weekend at Rumble in the Valley and is a champion," Blue Devils coach Jacob Butenhoff said. "Although Mateo had a great weekend, he is really just starting to peak at the right time. I’m very proud of his efforts. Throughout the day, he displayed smart, tough and resilient wrestling.
"At the beginning of each week, we talk about an emphasis of the game that Mateo is going to work on," he said. "This week was picking people apart while taking what they give you. With that, we are relentless in our attacks with no fear of giving up points through our efforts; if we have a bull that wants to be difficult, that we are beating them into the ground and breaking their soul to score. With that comes a tremendous amount of hustle and discipline.
"Mateo put on a magnificent show of this in his semifinal match, where he wrestled the No. 3-ranked kid in the state from Arlington," Butenhoff said. "After a strategic regulation, Mateo and his opponent left the third period tied 1-1 and Arlington with a stall warning (to force overtime)."
Overtime matches in wrestling begin with a one-minute sudden victory battle on their feet, where the first points scored automatically wins.
If there is no score in the neutral position at the conclusion of a minute, a second overtime takes place, with the wrestler who scores first in the contest gets choice of top, bottom or neutral.
The entire 30 seconds is wrestled regardless of scoring events, except a pin. Then the contrasting wrestler would have the same opportunity of choice.
If the score remains tied, then that would repeat.
"In what was an action-packed first overtime, it resulted in no added points on the board," Butenhoff said. "In the second overtime, Arlington had a takedown and was able to scrounge up a late reversal to go up 3-1. When many competitors would crumble under pressure, Caso had ice in his veins and chose neutral. He put forth an onslaught of attacks and threw Arlington on his back to seal the win, 6-3."
Caso opened with a technical fall over Toppenish's Zeb Piel, followed by a pin of Chiawana's Tayten Cissne in 3:42.
In the quarterfinals, Caso pinned Grandview's Freddy Osorio in 3:12, then defeated Arlington's Dustin Baker in a tiebreaker in the semifinals.
In the championship, Caso won by decision over Ivan Bogle of Deer Park, 8-6.
At 160 pounds, Blue Devil Carter O'Dell scored 22 team points.
In the opening match, O'Dell pinned Carlos Galvan of Eisenhower in 2:48 before falling to Chiawana's Mason Tovar with a pin at the 55-second mark.
In consolation play, O'Dell pinned Grandview's Jacob Jaimez in 1:56, and then pinned Richland's Leif Carman in 4:02 before being pinned by Deer Park's Liam Bogle in 2:22.
Wa-Hi's Jon Smith picked up 16 points at 285 pounds.
Smith opened with a win by fall over Brooks Knight from Kamiakin in 2:28, and then pinned Othello's Giovanni Love in 3:07.
In the quarterfinals, Smith dropped a 7-3 decision to Southridge's Trevor Hoopes, and in consolation-round action he took a 3-1 loss to Kamiakin's Gavin McCallum.
Adam Dalan scored 15 team points with his performance at 182 pounds.
Dalan pinned Southridge's Anthony Meraz in 1:19 to open his tournament, but then was pinned by Tahoma's Christopher Neal at the 1:20 mark.
Dalan then won by fall over Theodor Richards from Kiona Benton in 3:48 before being pinned by Richland's Koen Hanson in 1:55.
At 106 pounds, Blue Devil Bartolo Gonzalez dropped a 9-2 decision to Eisenhower's Israel Martinez, had a bye in the consolation's first round before losing a sudden victory to Columbia-Burbank's Jon Brooks.
Wa-Hi's Ricky Lozano, at 120, was pinned by Anacortes' Jordan Jopson in 1:07, had a bye in consolation play, and then lost by fall to Pullman's Gavin McCloy in 2:12.
At 138, Blue Devil Caleb Milligan was pinned by Grandview's Julian Sanchez in 2:26, had a consolation bye, and then was pinned by Goldendale's Matthew Gray in 2:20.
Also at 138 pounds, Wa-Hi's Diego Caso lost a major decision to Arlington's Chase Deberry, 10-1, had a bye, and then was pinned by Toppenish's Ruben Rios in 48 seconds.
The Blue Devils next go to Southridge for a Mid-Columbia Conference match on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.