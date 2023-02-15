Mateo Caso will finish his athletic career at Walla Walla High School as one of the wrestling program’s most celebrated, accomplished and respected competitors of all time, an ongoing fixture in any future debate about the greatest Blue Devil to ever prowl the mat.
But his legacy cannot be reduced to the senior’s gaudy won-loss record, his school record for wins (set, at 100, in the district final two weeks ago), an abundance of legendary victories at elite tournaments, his 3.9 grade point average, or his district and regional championships.
Nor marked solely by his state medals — including the one toward which he has been building since he and his brother, Wa-Hi sophomore Diego, acquired their first singlets from their father, Antonio, and put on an exhibition for their mother, Jennifer, in the family living room when they were 8 and 6 years old, respectively.
Regardless of how Mateo Caso fares on Friday and Saturday at Mat Classic XXXIV in the Tacoma Dome, where he is a dead-serious favorite to wrestle for a state championship at 152 pounds, his legacy will be something that is at once more subtle and more profound than a resume can capture.
And like any true legacy, his will transcend generations and insinuate itself in unforeseen ways.
Jacob Butenhoff understands this as well as anyone; it will make the end of his journey as Caso’s head coach a bittersweet juncture in a collaboration that will surely continue in other forms.
“I’ve had this feeling all year about how much I’m going to miss him,” Butenhoff said. “It’s starting to hit me. I don’t want the ride to be over. I’m pretty confident in the fact that whatever the future holds, it is going to be a fun ride, too. He might be the first kid I shed a tear saying goodbye to.
“He’s a once-in-a-coach’s-career kid.”
This level of regard makes perfect sense, to hear Caso’s teammates and coaches describe the quality of his leadership, his friendship and his work ethic.
His training habits, nutritional focus, match pace and conditioning are legendary in the humid confines of the wrestling room.
His meticulously detailed pre-match routine, which includes techniques for self-regulating his heart rate honed with mindset coach Paul Swanson, sounds like the kind of discipline usually reserved for warrior-mystics in some unreachable mountain cave.
His generosity with teammates — “He has taken younger guys under his wing, he’s kind to them when things are hard but tells them to pick it up when they need to, he's not a liar, and he shoots straight,” said Butenhoff — belies his “hard, punishing style” of wrestling, his head coach added.
And yet Caso still finds time to excel in the classroom and enjoy life, savor the moment, indulge his “love of lifting” weights, “hanging out with friends, being outside, listening to hip hop and alternative rock,” he said.
And to take it all in humble stride.
“I love the physicality of this sport,” said Caso (40-4 this season, 105-27 career). “I just like to go out and scrap, go head-to-head.”
“He is respectful, mature, and takes himself seriously,” said Blue Devils junior Ricky Lozano. “He’s very dedicated. When he says he’s gonna get something done, he gets it done. He is the most hard-working person I know. School, wrestling… He gives 100 percent. It gets me motivated and makes me want to set my own goals.”
Junior Carter O’Dell, who placed third in the 160-pound weight class at the Class 3A Region 4 tournament last weekend and is a state threat himself, said that Caso’s “mentality” sets him apart.
“He just goes into tournaments knowing he is going to win,” O’Dell, who is Caso’s sparring partner, said. “He’s someone to look up to. He makes sure I go all out. He is super respectful off the mat. He pushes everyone. He keeps us on our toes.”
Then there’s Diego, who tried — and failed — to remember a time (wiffle ball games, jumping on the bed, that inaugural wrestling match when they were 6 and 8) when he and his older brother weren’t turning everything into a fierce competition.
“He wrestles all year round. He is always training somewhere; always,” said Diego, a sophomore standout at 138 pounds. “You can’t take time off and expect to be state champion. You put your life into it.”
(For the record, here’s how Diego described that brotherly brouhaha in the living room, 10 years ago:
Reporter: “Who won?”
Diego: “My brother.”
Reporter: “Was it close, at least?”
Diego: “Not really.”
And here’s Mateo’s recollection of the score of that bout:
“It might have been too high to count.”
As it turns out, this chapter of Caso family wrestling lore (the brothers’ uncle, Diego, and Antonio were both excellent wrestlers, and used to take Mateo and Diego to local duels and gather the clan to watch Olympic wrestling on television) was a preview of things to come.
The first trait to manifest on Butenhoff’s watch was Mateo’s relentlessness.
“As a freshman, he came to a wrestling camp with me and lost 30 matches in a row, all in a matter of two-and-a-half days,” Butenhoff recalled. “He was pretty defeated and didn’t want to wrestle our next camp, which we were hosting in Walla Walla. He came up and we talked. I told him I didn’t want (him) to do anything (he) didn’t want to; I told him, ‘You have to be the one who wants to.’ He just never looked back.
“That’s Mateo,” he added. “He has a tenacity to be the best version of himself, day in and day out. It is paramount to the person he is.”
Caso’s momentum at this point of his high school wrestling career is undeniable. He’s rolling: fresh off a defense of his Mid-Columbia Conference District championship two weekends ago (during which he allowed just one point all tournament) and a regional title on Feb. 11. Caso’s teammates seem as stoked as he is for the final act to unfold.
“I’m excited to see him win state,” said Lozano. “This is when he does it.”
That result would certainly be a fitting capstone, but for Caso, results have always taken a back seat to process. Hovering this close to a state title is “pretty cool,” he admitted, adding that he’s “been looking forward to it the last four years.”
This can’t replace what Caso loves most about wrestling, however — and what he’ll miss.
“The culture, the coaches, the guys. I’ll miss Sunday breakfasts together as a team. I’ll miss 6 a.m. runs,” Caso said. “I will always love setting goals. The pursuit. The journey.”
And that, more than anything else, is what Butenhoff will miss. And what may have saved his coaching career during the strange limbo of the COVID-amputated season of 2020-21, when Caso wrestled just six matches — and Butenhoff was, in his own words, “lacking some purpose.”
“That spring when we got shut down… If it weren’t for him, I don’t know that I would still be coaching,” said Butenhoff. “He was downright harassing me to get him opportunities to go and get better. To set up a workout area in a barn, travel to Boise. He just…kept it going. His persistence at being consistent was huge.
“I’ve been wrestling or coaching wrestling since I was 5,” he added. “That was the first time in my life I’d been off a wrestling mat for that long and away from a team. On a very personal level, Mateo and another wrestler, John Mark Whitaker, helped me keep going. They were gung ho. I was just amazed. They didn’t act like it was the worst thing in the world. They acted like it was what it was, and they dealt with it.”
It was a manifestation, Butenhoff realized, of the coaching staff’s mantra to trust the process. There, in action, from a wrestler whose future was wide open but whose record at the time was modest, and foretold only possibility.
“I’m 35, and there I was learning from 15- and 16-year-old boys about how to do life,” Butenhoff said. “It was incredible to have them be such a strength, for me. That’s Mateo. A natural leader. It made me appreciate what I do.
“I want to win,” he added, “and it is easy to lose track of the fact that coaching is my vessel to help young men and women do life. I’ve re-found my love. I love Mateo’s wrestling; I’m his biggest fan. But I’m genuinely thankful and grateful that he came into my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.