COLLEGE PLACE — Cashmere rolled over College Place on a windy Hawks Senior Night here on Friday, 43-19, in a non-league football matchup.
“We knew we had some of our key guys missing, so we had our quarterbacks Riley (Moyer) and Nich Josifek take the helm this week,” College Place head coach Donald Ponds said after the game. “They played their hearts out. They did all that we asked for them this weekend.”
The Bulldogs took no time getting their passing game going.
Quarterback Sam Phillips went 4-for-6 for 56 yards, including a 24-yard pass to Cashmere kicker and wide receiver Javi Reyna, in just over three minutes to open the game.
College Place failed to respond on its first drive, but Hawks senior Tanner Schreindl was able to hit a 50-yard punt to pin Cashmere inside its own 20-yard line.
The Bulldogs worked their way back down the field, with some help from penalties, as the Hawks defense was flagged for two 15-yard infractions.
Cashmere QB Phillips then hit receiver Nate Phillips on a 10-yard pass to put Cashmere up 13-0.
College Place’s offense continued to sputter, as sophomore quarterback Moyer was unable to spark anything, and Cashmere was able to force another three-and-out.
But Hawks defender Schreindl provided a bit of a spark with an interception at the end of the first quarter.
College Place freshman Josifek then came in for Moyer at quarterback for the Hawks four plays into the following drive.
After more costly penalties, the Hawks punted the ball back to Cashmere, and the Bulldogs marched down the field on three run plays and four pass plays.
The fourth pass from Sam Phillips was caught by Dominic Harrington for a 23-yard touchdown.
The teams then traded the ball on the next three drives, with Cashmere forcing College Place into two three-and-outs.
Bulldogs QB Sam Phillips did throw his second interception of the game, but after Cashmere's second three-and-out, he took no time to hit Brooks Elliot on a 50-yard pass for a touchdown on the first play of the drive to put Cashmere up 27-0.
Schreindl caught the ensuing kickoff at his 11-yard line, followed some blocks and found a hole to take the kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown to get the Hawks on the scoreboard.
Sam Phillips then pieced together a nice drive, going 5-for-6 before finding Elliot for a 37-yard touchdown just before halftime, and the Bulldogs took a 34-7 lead into the break.
College Place came out of the locker room and, with the help of some Cashmere penalties, drove the ball to the Bulldogs' 30-yard line before the drive stalled.
Cashmere needed just two plays to get into the red zone, but then coughed up the ball and the Hawks recovered.
The Bulldogs then pressured Josifek, causing a grounding penalty and then a 14-yard sack for a safety.
The Hawks’ defense caused a three-and-out on the ensuing drive, but Josifek threw College Place’s only interception to turn the ball over.
Sam Phillips found Elliot again for a 24-yard passing touchdown a few plays later.
College Place answered with a run-heavy drive, running on seven of their 10 plays, and Josifek ran the ball in for a four-yard touchdown.
Cashmere tried running the clock out, but ended up punting the ball to the Hawks.
Josifek did not go out quietly. He sent a bomb to Schreindl for an 83-yard touchdown.
Cashmere then ran the clock out for the 43-19 win on a windy, dusty night.
“Even though the scoreboard didn’t reflect a victory, I feel proud of our guys that we were able to compete and fight," Ponds said. "I think guys got a little bit of energy left.”
College Place goes to Royal on Friday to finish out the regular season.