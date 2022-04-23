Walla Walla High School's varsity baseball team won both ends of its doubleheader Friday, April 22, as the Blue Devils climbed up to fourth place in the Mid-Columbia Conference with 2-1 and 5-3 victories over Southridge.
The Blue Devils (9-6 record) extended their winning streak to eight behind stellar pitching performances by Carson Jones and Andrew Hall.
Jones worked the opener, pitching a complete game with Southridge mustering only one unearned run on three hits and one walk as he chalked up seven strikeouts.
Southridge finally got on the board in the sixth inning, tying things up before Will Kytola answered with a Blue Devils run in the bottom of the sixth following his leadoff single.
Hall then thew six strong innings in the second game, limiting Southridge to one run before teammate Jordan Zimmerman finished up the seventh.
The Blue Devils had jumped out to a 3-0 lead with three doubles in the first.
"Our pitchers have continued to take care of business for us on the mound and keep our opponents at bay," Blue Devils coach Jason Parsons said. "Carson (Jones) was simply outstanding in Game One. He basically dominated the entire way."
The Blue Devils next play Tuesday at Pasco.
"I'm so proud of the kids and how they've come together in the second half of the season," Parsons said. "We're not done. We need to continue to work at some things and strive to play cleaner defensively."
