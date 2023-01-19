RITZVILLE, Wash. — Pomeroy's Peyton Cannon went 2-0 at a league wrestling meet here on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Cannon, at 160 pounds, won by fall over two Davenport opponents.
Also for the Pirates, at 182 pounds Curtis Winona won by decision over a Liberty foe before pinning another Liberty opponent.
At 195 pounds, Pomeroy's Nick Hastings split with a pair of Reardan grapplers.
"The Pirates continued tough league competition today," Pomeroy coach Mathew Slaybaugh said. "Peyton is showing tremendous improvement over his freshman season, helping him to 2-0 on the night.
"Curtis battled it out with league rival Jesh Qwik of Liberty again," he said. "Curtis is wrestling him very tough, but hasn’t been able to pull off the win yet. Nick Hastings is having a good senior season, notching another win tonight."
The Pirates next go to the Kittitas Invite on Saturday.
