EAST WENATCHEE — A busy week for Walla Walla High School's boys and girls track and field teams also had the Blue Devils turning in several successful performances Friday, April 1, at the Eastmont Invite.
Friday had several of the Blue Devils in Milton-Freewater at the Carnival of Speed.
Meanwhile, at the Eastmont Invite, the Wa-Hi boys team ended up first out of seven while the girls were second to Central Valley.
"We had really good weather and great competition and our kids were really good mentally," Blue Devils coach Eric Hisaw said. "After a big effort at Thursday's league meet, it's a real challenge to be great back-to-back days, and our guys and gals exceeded expectations.
"Overall, it's always great to come with some hardware, and we are proud that we did. The girls were second place, the boys were first. And as a total program, the Big Blue Train had the most points at the invite.
"It's so neat to see the kids get excited about bringing a trophy home. They've never had this experience before, and it's going to give us so much confidence."
"Dash Sirmon broke his school record and set a new Invite record in the javelin, throwing it 207 feet 3 inches. Just an incredible performance by him.
"I'm really happy for Eddie Vu as well. He's been working so hard in the discus, and for him to get passed 150 feet is such a great performance for him. I'm just proud of his diligence and positive attitude to accomplish this.
"Jake Hisaw had a very solid day in the hurdles for us. He was second in the 110 hurdles and he won the 300 hurdles. He's starting to really get these races figured out and become one of the better hurdlers in the league
"And Jack Wanichek has become very consistent in the pole vault. This is two meets in a row, where he's cleared 11 feet. He's progressing really well.
"Our 4x100-meter relay ran its best race of the year as well, just finishing second, but we passed the baton much better today than yesterday and showed great composure during the race.
"Dane Gardea was fantastic as well. He finished second but clearing 6-foot-4 and is getting better every week.
"On the girls side, Sariah Hepworth was just tremendous. Winning the 1600m in 5:15 and running the leader down on the final 100 meters, then doubling back to get second in the 800 — both in season-best times. She's a warrior and a great leader.
"Whitney Griffith had a terrific day as well. Finishing second in the girls' disc, put she threw a big personal record and knows there more left. She's been rock solid all year, and I know is looking now to to get to 120 feet.
"And Jailiyn Davenport won the high jump with a PR of 4-feet, 10-inches and almost had five feet. She's off to a great start, and it's great to see this young lady start to be a force to be reckoned with."
