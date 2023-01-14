DAYTON — High school varsity boys basketball action Friday, Jan. 13 at the Dayton gym saw the Dayton-Waitsburg co-op suffer its first loss in a month as the Wolfpack dropped their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference matchup with Burbank in a 72-58 setback.
The Wolfpack saw their overall record so far this season slip to 5-4, their mark in the league at 3-2, after five straight wins prior to the Burbank game. Their last loss had been a nailbiter Dec. 13 in Pasco at Tri-Cities Prep, where they fell 41-40.
Spencer Hansen led Wolfpack scorers Friday with his 23 points while teammate Ryland Kilts had 16, Gage Holm 11, Monte Pettichord 4, Benny Bryan 2, Blake French 2.
Hansen tied things up late in the first quarter, converting both his shots from the free-throw line to make it a 13-13 game, but Burbank answered with three straight 3-pointers and paced the Wolfpack the rest of the night.
The Wolfpack is back at it Saturday, hosting Tri-Cities Prep, with their opening tip scheduled around 7:30 p.m.
