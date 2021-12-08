BURBANK — College Place High School's varsity boys basketball team was dominated here Tuesday, Dec. 7, as Burbank scored at will in a 73-47 rout of the Hawks.
Eli Durand was the top scoring Hawk (1-1 record) with 17 points, but they mustered little else though coach Curtis Pumphrey commended Matthew Vera for "his relentless effort on defense."
Still, the Hawks would never shake off a rough first quarter that put them down 20-8.
"Burbank has a bright future," Pumphrey said. "They played with freshmen that looked like they were college eligible. It will be interesting to see if anyone in their division can compete with them."
The Hawks look to bounce back Dec. 14 when they return to action at Walla Walla Valley Academy with the opening tip slated at 7:30 p.m.
And the Burbank game was forgettable.
"Burbank jumped on the Hawks early using pressure defense and an attacking offense that scored at will during the first half of the game," Pumphrey said. "The Hawks implemented a change-of-pace defense in the second half, sending them on a 7-0 run at the beginning of the third period, seemingly only to irritate Burbank back into their pressing defense."
