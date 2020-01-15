BURBANK — The Dayton-Waitsburg girls basketball team remained winless this season after a 59-16 loss at Burbank in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference action here on Tuesday.

D-W (0-11 overall, 0-5 in the EWAC) struggled to contain Burbank's Jennifer Jacobo, and by halftime, already faced a 39-10 deficit.

The third quarter saw D-W quiet the Burbank attack some, but it was too little too late.

"Jacobo was their main force, and we had a hard time stopping her.," D-W assistant coach Desirae Jones said. "They are a talented team and we played a little defeated from the start. (The) second half was a better effort, but we had a hard time taking care of the ball, and getting good shot opportunities."

D-W will host its next game, taking on Walla Walla Valley Academy in Waitsburg on Thursday for an EWAC clash starting at 6 p.m.

BURBANK 59, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 16

DAYTON-WAITSBURG (16) — Forney 4, Seney 4, Benavides 3, Laughery 3, Boggs 2.

BURBANK (59) — n/a.

DW;4;6;3;3;—;16

Burbank;21;18;6;14;—;59

3-point goals — DW 1 (Laughery), Burb n/a.