COLLEGE PLACE — Varsity boys basketball action Friday, Dec. 9, at College Place High School saw the Hawks fall to powerful Burbank in an 80-39 blowout.
Hank Thompson managed a team-high 12 points for the Hawks (2-2 record) while Aiden Wolpert added 8, Nicholas Josifek 7.
Burbank came in having dominated each of its opponents so far this season, including DeSales in a 77-39 rout two days earlier.
The Hawks went to halftime Friday down 45-15.
"Burbank was able to use their physicality and size to dominate the boards, which allowed Burbank to make more shots than the Hawks were allowed to attempt," Hawks coach Curis Pumphrey reported. "The opportunities the Hawks did earn came from their defensive pressure providing a few easy buckets."
The Haws have a week to recover for their next outing Dec. 16 in Royal City, Washington, with their first South Central Athletic Conference clash this season.
Last year, Royal High bested the SCAC East Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.