MEAD, Wash. — Brody Hartley captured an individual district title while both Sariah Hepworth and Emmalyne Jimenez qualified for state as Walla Walla High School’s cross country runners competed here Saturday, Oct. 30, at Wandermere Golf Course.
Hartley bested the boys race while his team placed eighth with Turner VanSlyke (31st), Gabriel Corum (47th), San Bobrow-Strain (55th) and Liam Bergevin (56th).
Stephen Burt (62nd) and Tas Grimm (67th) also ran for Wa-Hi.
“Brody won the 3A title running a conservative race and outkicking Bryce Gardner from Mead the final 600 meters,” Blue Devils coach Michael Locati said. “The two of them met earlier in the season at an invite, which had a similar result. Brody and Bryce took the lead from the start and ran 1-2 the entire way today.”
Hartley advances to state, Nov. 6 in Pasco at Sun Willows, and he will join a pair of Blue Devils in the girls race with Hepworth and Jiminez.
Hepworth placed third here, Jimenez 14th, and the Wa-Hi girls team was fourth with Stella Billingsley (27th), Claire Dorland (38th) and Macy Eggart (63rd).
“Both (Hepworth and Jiminez) ran really well today,” Locati said. “Actually our entire girls team performed very well. I am so proud of them. Fourth place was a great accomplishment. All season they just kept working and believing in the process. Being very patient and the races just kept on getting better and better.
“It was so incredibly cool to watch them perform the way they did today. Sariah and Emmalyne had really good second halves of the race. They put themselves in good position in the first mile and then just went to work moving their way up. Sariah nearly caught the 2nd place girl but just ran out of real estate. Emmalyne moved from the mid 20’s down to 14th.”
The Blue Devils are looking forward to state.
“Next week’s race at the state meet will be very different as it is sure to be a barn burner,” Locati said. “ There are about eight boys next week who are going to make that race very interesting. It is going to be exciting to watch.”
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi boys team finished its season strong here.
“The boys team just like the girls ran very well today,” Locati said. “They extended themselves in many ways today and it resulted in some very positive performances.
“It was definitely the way you would always hope to end the season, with a good solid performance throughout the team. We are very proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.