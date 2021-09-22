Brody Hartley placed third out of 57 for Walla Walla High School’s boys cross country team as the Blue Devils hosted a three-mile Mid-Columbia Conference meet Wednesday, Sept. 22, here at Fort Walla Walla.
Hartley topped the Wa-Hi boys, completing the run in 15 minutes and 20.87 seconds. He finished about 25 minutes back of the frontrunner, Kamiakin’s Isaac Teeples.
Kamiakin also bested boys teams, with Chiawana edging the Blue Devils for fifth place by one point.
As for girls teams, Wa-Hi tied fourth-place Hanford. Hermiston was first.
“I was really pleased with how our kids ran today,” Blue Devils coach Michael Locati said. “I felt they attacked the course and took some chances. This was our first league meet and our first opportunity to see where many of them compared. We just need to continue to focus on doing the right things, challenging each other and get better.”
The Blue Devils will be running Saturday in the Nike Portland Invitational.
“It’s a fast turn around with multiple races so we’ll have to take care of ourselves the next couple of days,” Locati said.
Several of the Blue Devils ran well here Wednesday.
Stella Billingsley finished 16th out of 54 in the girls race, with teammate Emmalyne Jimenez on her heels, while Claire Dorland was 23rd, Macy Eggart 24th, Ava Nelson 38th, and Abbey Groom 40th.
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi had Hartley in the lead with Turner VanSlyke placing 25th, Gabrial Corum 34th, Dallin Flinders 36th, Liam Bergevin 43rd, Lincoln James 47th, and Tas Grimm 48th.
“On both the girls and boys sides there were some really good races,” Locati said. “I think if I had to highlight anyone it would be Stella Billingsley and Emmalyne Jimenez in the girls race and Gabe Corum in the guys race. I think all three of them are running really well right now and have had a couple solid races so far.”
Locati saw his runners making progress.
“I think we can close the gap between some of our runners and that will help us in the long run,” Locati said. “But again, I was pleased with our effort today.”
