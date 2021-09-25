Walla Walla High Schoo cross country

Walla Walla High School's girls cross country team placed third at the Nike Portland XC on Saturday, Sept. 25.

PORTLAND — Walla Walla High School's boys and girls country country teams competed here Saturday, Sept. 25, with teams from California to Arizona in the Nike Portland XC at Blue Lake Regional Park.

The highest level race, the Danner Championships, included Wa-Hi boys Brody Hartley placing 11th and teammate Turner VanSlyke 122nd.

"Brody ran really well today considering we have had three meets in eight days," Wa-Hi coach Michael Locati said. "That's something we normally don't do. That's a lot of racing, and it's hard to come back and compete at a high level from. Brody handled it really well as he actually broke through some racing barriers. The first mile, he was with the lead group in 4:50 then just began to fall off that lead group a little each mile. Honestly with tired legs he did extremely well."

The rest of the Wa-Hi boys ran the Division 2 Varsity Race with Gabe Corum 79th, Liam Bergevin 85th, Dallin Flinders 92nd, Om Nair 00th, Lincoln James 122nd, and Tas Grimm 142.

Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi girls together placed third as a team in their Divison 2 Varsity Race.

Sariah Hepworth placed 16th for the Blue Devils as an individual with teammate Emmalyn Jimenez 20th, Stella Billingsley 26th, Macy Eggart 51st, Claire Dorland 52nd, and Abbey Groom 92nd.

"Really proud of these girls as they ran hard today," Locati said. " Having Sariah Hepworth back and running helped us a lot on the team end. I think this girls team is going to surprise a few teams in the league as the season goes on."

The Blue Devils next run Oct. 2 in Cheney at The Battle for the 509.

