KITTITAS, Wash. — Braedyn White and Lane Shawley both managed to compete well Saturday, Jan. 22, as the only representatives of Pomeroy's high school wrestling team at the Coyote Classic.
Both won two of three matches for the Pirates in their respective weight classes.
White placed second in the 182-pound bracket after pinning his first two opponents, while Shawley started with a pin in 132 before finishing third on a scoring decision.
"Due to injuries and illness, we only had two guys wrestling," Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said. "Both guys really wrestled well.
"Lane lost a close match in the semifinals which dropped him down to wrestle for third. He came out and wrestled another tough match to come away with a medal.
"Braedyn wrestled two well polished matches to get into the finals, but fell to second against a tough opponent."
The Pirates are schedule to next compete Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Colfax at a league meet.
