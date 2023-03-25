The 2023 Walla Walla Valley high school boys and girls golf season has been heating up this week with the annual Blue Mountain Cup, and the first half of its four nine-hole rounds completed at local courses.
Action resumes Monday, March 27, in Walla Walla at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
DeSales bested boys teams in the opening round Wednesday, March 22, in Walla Walla at the Wine Valley Golf Club course off Highway 12.
The Irish together completed the nine holes with only 213 strokes, one ahead of College Place, while McLoughlin High placed third with a 240.
Jack Lesko led the Irish with a 5-over par 41 that was only two strokes off the lead and included an eagle while teammate Jake Buratto shot a 46, Jaxon McGahn-Kezele added a 62, Tim Gogl 64, Luke Nelson 65.
College Place was led by Hank Thompson, who turned in a 49, alongside teammates Clark Fairbanks, Ryan James and Nick Lackey.
"All fired respectable scores in the 40s and 50s but came up one stroke shy of DeSales as a team," Hawks coach Allison Collier said. "Individually, Clark Fairbanks had his first personal birdie and the team's first birdie of the season on his opening hole. Ryan James made a par on the tricky 18th hole after bombing a drive 300 yards down the fairway."
The Hawks also saw solid performances from Huck Harrison, Seth Anderson, Azrael Turney and Anureet Sandhu.
"All four competed in their first nine-hole match," Collier said. "All players said their strength was in their iron game, but that they are looking forward to shaving off some strokes around the greens."
The Mac-Hi boys had Michael Partin lead the way with his 56, and Dayton-Waitsburg had Carson Potten turning in a 61.
Mason Kearbey led WWVA with his 52.
DeSales also topped girls teams at Wine Valley though the top individual was Chase Caruso, of Pomeroy, with her 2-under 34.
The Irish together posted a 152 with Alexis Wooters shooting a 48, Lauren Williams 53, Talise Bivins 51, Erin Beck 59, Leah Ruthven 58, Tori Kimble 60, Anna Konen 63.
Together they finished 10 strokes ahead of Tri-Cities Prep with WWVA third at 180.
Mac-Hi girls had Addy Banks shooting 57.
Cup action continued Thursday, March 23, at Walla Walla Country Club.
DeSales boys together placed second as a team with a 208, nine strokes behind Tri-Cities Prep, with College Place at 249, Mac-Hi 256.
Lesko medaled for the Irish, shooting a 38 with seven par and two bogies, while teammate Matt Beck shot a 48, Gogl 57, McGahn-Kezele 65.
Kearby finished one stroke behind Lesko while Thompson turned in another 49 for College Place, Mac-Hi had Partin shoot a 59, and Potten had a 64 with Dayton-Waitsburg.
DeSales girls were again victorious as team though Nell Dodd, of WWVA, topped individuals with her 52.
Kimble shot a 59 for the Irish, Williams 61, Konen 63, Bivins 67, Beck 68, Ruthven 69.
Bank shot a 61 for Mac-Hi.
