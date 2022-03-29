The final match of the nine-hole Blue Mountain Cup series concluded with golfers from College Place, DeSales, McLoughlin, Dayton-Waitsburg, Burbank, Walla Walla Valley Academy and Wa-Hi at Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Tuesday, March 29.
For the College Place girls, Megan Foertsch finished in the top five, with both Alison Scruggs and Elliot Dawson coming in in the top half of the field.
Hawks coach Allison Collier said highlights included "a beautiful sand shot out of the green side bunker of hole two for Megan, as well as a par on the only par-3 on the front nine.
"Alison demonstrated great ball-striking ability with an almost 200-yard, 5-wood off the tee of hole four." she said. "She also recorded a green-in-regulation par on the ninth hole.
"Elliot recovered from a challenging first couple holes with consistent play, a strong chipping game, and a bogey on the ninth hole."
On College Place's boys side, Lash Corbett led the way.
After a difficult first hole, he bounced back with a bogey and finished his round strong with a hybrid off of the ninth tee to par the hole, Collier said.
Nick Lackey displayed a strong game off the tee, driving the ball long and straight with his newfound right-handed driver, she said.
Clark Fairbanks played "a consistent round, where he found his strength to be around the greens," Collier said.
The Hawks now have their first 18-hole match of the year at Big River Golf Course in Umatilla this Friday.
"Great work out there everyone!" Collier said.
