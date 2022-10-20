Walla Walla High’s slowpitch softball team downed a pair of Greater Spokane League foes to win the District 8 championship at Murr Field on Thursday, Oct. 20.
The Blue Devils opened play Thursday afternoon with a 14-13 victory over Ridgeline before squaring off with Mount Spokane and winning, 4-3.
Against Ridgeline, “the game was very close, back-and-forth for both teams, Wa-Hi assistant coach Amy Korslund said. “It came down to the bottom of the seventh inning with Ridgeline leading 13-12.”
Blue Devil Sara Justice then hit a deep line drive to right field for a single, and Ridgeline intentionally walked Addie Bowen.
Clarabelle Hall then hit a single, scoring Justice and moving Bowen to second base.
Wa-Hi senior and co-captain Aliah Mendiola then stepped up to the plate and hit a line drive to right field, scoring Bowen for the winning run.
The victory secured the Blue Devils a trip to the state tournament in Yakima next weekend, and a matchup with Mount Spokane for the District 8 title.
“Defense was solid on both sides, with no runs scoring until the Blue Devils were up in the bottom of the third inning,” Korslund said.
In the third, Anna Delarosa walked, and Bowman then hit her sixth home run of the season to put the Blue Devils up 2-0.
In the top of the fifth inning, Mount Spokane scored three runs to take a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Delarosa again reached base with a hard-hit single, and Justice got on base with a single. Hall then smacked a line drive down the left side scoring Delarosa to tie the game at 3-3.
“The battle continued and the Blue Devils managed to hold Mount Spokane and not allowing them to score again,” Korslund said.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Blue Devil leadoff batter Delarosa connected for a deep line drive to right field for a double, and Justice had a line drive down the right-field line to score Delarosa for the 4-3 win.
Wa-Hi advances to the state tournament in Yakima, beginning next Friday at a time and against a team to be determined.
