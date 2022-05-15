PASCO — Walla Walla High's baseball team won the posteason district tournament championship on Saturday, May 14, with a 4-3 victory over Kennewick at Pasco High.
The Blue Devils (14-7 record) now had to state, starting Saturday, with the regional playoffs.
Wa-Hi squares off with Bonney Lake at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a loser-out game.
