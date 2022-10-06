PULLMAN — The Wa-Hi girls swim and dive team competed in its final dual meets of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 5, against both Cheney and Pullman at Pullman Aquatic Center.
Diving was not contested.
Only 19 of the 26 active swimmers competed. The divers were resting up for the 11-dive meet in Richland on Thursday, and a few others were out for illness, Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said.
For Wa-Hi, 15 out of 19 swimmers had at least one personal best time.
"They displayed a lot of enthusiasm, resilience, sportsmanship and team spirit," Rose said.
At dual meets, the top three finishers score points in relay events and the top five score points in individual events.
The Blue Devils' 200 Medley "A" relay of Alana Miller, Viva Berkey, Eliana Isenhower and Emily Meliah won the Cheney dual, and was second versus Pullman with a time of 2:07.98.
The Blue Devils' “B” squad of Jaden Olson, Quincy Boggs, Tess Bottoms and Sophia Haugen was third in the Cheney dual in a time of 2:33.56.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Abigail Guest, Aolani Nunez, Audra Zanes and Emily Meliah were second in both duals with a time of 1:59.12.
The “B” squad of Halah Fairbanks Smith, Piper Fredrickson, Lindsay West and Tess Bottoms was third in the Cheney dual with a time of 2:19.51.
In the 400 freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Aolani Nunez, Abigail Guest and Eliana Isenhower won the Pullman dual and was second versus Cheney with a time of 4:15.71.
The “B” squad of Audra Zanes, Sophia Haugen, Lindsay West and Viva Berkey was third against Cheney with a time of 4:56.22.
Twelve Blue Devils scored points in individual events.
Freshman Eliana Isenhower won both meets in the 100 backstroke (1:12.58) and was first against Cheney and third against Pullman in the 100 butterfly (1:10.71).
Senior Alana Miller was first against Cheney and second against Pullman in the 200 IM (2:29.97) and first against Cheney and fourth against Pullman in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.50).
Freshman Emily Meliah was second in both meets in both the 50 freestyle (27.93) and the 100 freestyle (1:01.48).
Sophomore Abigail Guest was second against Cheney and fourth against Pullman in the 500 freestyle (6:42.35) and she was second against Cheney and fifth against Pullman in the 200 IM (2:48.26).
Sophomore Viva Berkey was second against Cheney and fifth against Pullman in both the 500 freestyle (6:52.29) and the 100 breaststroke (1:28.18).
Senior Audra Zanes was second against Cheney and fourth against Pullman in the 200 freestyle (2:28.53) and was fourth against Cheney and fifth against Pullman in the 100 freestyle (1:07.36).
Freshman Quincy Boggs was second against Cheney and third against Pullman in the 100 backstroke (1:22.54), third against Cheney and fifth against Pullman in the the 100 butterfly (1:23.11).
Sophomore Aolani Numez was third in both meets in both the 50 freestyle (29.14) and the 100 freestyle (1:06.01).
Junior Tess Bottoms was third against Cheney in the 200 IM (2:51.49), and she was fourth against Cheney in the 500 freestyle (6:59.61).
Junior Sophia Haugen finished third against Cheney in the 100 backstroke (1:26.81) fifth against Pullman in the 50 freestyle (32.50).
Sophomore Piper Fredrickson was fourth against Cheney and fifth against Pullman in the 200 freestyle (2:40.82), and she was fourth against Cheney in the 100 breaststroke (1:34.91).
Sophomore Lindsay West was fifth against Cheney in both the 200 freestyle (2:41.40) and the 100 butterfly (1:34.91).
The divers are competing in an 11-dive meet at Prout Pool in Richland on Thursday.
Wa-Hi's next swim competition is the Mukilteo Invitational on Saturday at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
