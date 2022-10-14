Walla Walla High picked up a Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball victory over Hermiston in the Blue Devils gym on Thursday, Oct. 13, 25-18, 26-24, 25-10.
Wa-Hi, now 7-4, next hosts Hanford at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Eden Glaus had 11 kills, 12 digs and an ace for the Blue Devils, with Jailyn Davenport smacking 10 kills and had five aces, 16 assists, three digs and a block, and Kasey Wegner had four kills, an ace, one block and two digs.
Lauryn Bergevin came up with 15 digs and had two assists, Reese Carlson had five kills, a block and six digs, Sidney McCauley had two kills and 11 digs, Sofia Glaus dished 18 assists and had eight digs and an ace, and Taylor Sucharda had four digs, an ace and an assist.
Wa-Hi's Hanna Wright had two kills, Alison Scruggs had a kill, and Jaiden Williams and Whitney Griffith had a dig apiece.
"We had a great turnout for our annual Pink Night game and fundraiser," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "You could feel the excitement in our gym tonight — and the girls played with a purpose, feeding off of the fun, exciting energy.
"We were confident and steady tonight and didn't give Hermiston many chances for service runs," she said. "Our team played well all the way around — we served tough and passed and hit well. We played together as a team tonight, and everyone shared the spotlight at one point or another to help get the win.
"We are finally playing more consistently as a team, so we are excited to take on Hanford tomorrow (who is tied for first in the MCC) and see if we can settle up one of our first-round losses against them the second time around," Dove said.
"The point of our Pink Night fundraiser is to promote Breast Cancer Awareness and raise money for our local Cancer Center," she said. "The biggest win of the night was hosting another successful fundraiser, raising a total of $5,380 for the Walla Walla Cancer Center. We are so thankful for the Walla Walla businesses and community members that continue to support our Pink Night; we couldn't do it without their generous contributions!"
