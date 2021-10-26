A goal by Kaitlyn King in the 25th minute here Tuesday, Oct. 26, put Walla Walla High School's varsity girls soccer team up, 1-0, as the Blue Devils came out on fire in their District 8 first-round playoff.
But then Cheney took over, scoring three unanswered while playing shutout defense the rest of the way to hand the Blue Devils a 3-1 setback.
Knocked to the loser bracket, the Blue Devils plan to bounce back with just as much intensity Saturday with their season now facing the possibility of elimination.
Seeding has Wa-Hi hosting its Saturday playoff as the the Blue Devils face Ridgeline, which lost at Mt. Spokane in their first-round clash Tuesday.
"We never lose sight of where we want to be, and that's at state," Blue Devils coach Dana Evans said. "You've got to give it to Cheney. They outhustled us straight up. We need to make some adjustments in the first half that we didn't until halftime implement them, and it was a much different second half.
"It is what it is, and you move on," she said. "In my mind, the main takeaways from this was that we found the net first. It's nothing to take lightly when you score in the postseason. It's awesome, and I'm really proud of them.
"And now, we're not done. People can count us out all they want, but we're not done."
The Blue Devils have been fighting an uphill battle all season.
They went to the playoffs with Mid-Columbia Conference's No. 2 seed, hosting their first-round match, on a three-game winning streak.
But the postseason put them up against a Cheney team riding its own three-game winning streak.
"I think it was a team loss," Evans said. "Maybe the energy levels across the board wasn't where it needed to be. You win as a team, and you lose as a team.
"There were a lot of bright spots, a lot of really good individual performances; we just didn't have a good team performance. But that's something we've done consistently in the past. I'm confident we will not repeat that.
"We're going to reset, starting tomorrow, and then our eyes are on Saturday."
The Blue Devils look to get back on track.
They jump on Cheney, with King giving them the early lead, but they would go to halftime down 2-1.
King, a junior, has been their top scorer this season and she expects they will bring even more focus with their season on the line Saturday.
"Looking up on the attack and going for goals at all times, making those shots," she said. "I'm really proud of the intensity and hard work of all my teammates. I think the next game, we're going to come out even harder."
The first round now out of the way, the Blue Devils have a better idea of what they're up against.
"We're lucky to have some high-performing underclassmen starting for us, so if there any jitters, I think they're out now," Evans said. "I think we were ready to go for today's game. Unfortunately, it didn't unfold the way we wanted it to.
"But we're playing our best soccer right now; we just didn't have a good game. I'm confident that Saturday we'll come out firing on all cylinders."
