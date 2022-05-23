SPOKANE — "WHAT A WEEKEND!!!!"
That's how Walla Walla High track and field coach Eric Hisaw summed up the Blue Devils' performance at the 3A/4A District 8 Championship at Central Valley High School on Friday and Saturday, May 20-21.
Wa-Hi's boys won the district title, while the Blue Devil girls finished second.
"We started with great weather, then became a rainstorm, then we had wind, and finished at about 46 degrees!" Hisaw said. "Day two had a 2.5-hour rain delay and then ended with great weather! But I'm so proud of our kids for how they responded to the weather, the wind, and the delays. Zero excuses, no complaining, they just went out and competed their tails off!"
Wa-Hi had 19 athletes competing in 17 events at the district meet.
"There were highlights all over the place this weekend," Hisaw said.
The top three finishers advanced to the state meet this Thursday through Saturday at Mount Tahoma High in Tacoma.
"The first two highlights have to be our two new school records," Hisaw said. "Dash Sirmon set a new school record in the long jump at 24 feet, half an inch on his first jump What a way to start the day off! He then went on to win the javelin (199-04) and finish second in the discus (157-03)! Such a tremendous accomplishment for him!
"Our girls 4x200 relay won this event (in 1:45.64) and is the first state qualifier in this event in over 25 years," he said. "They broke the school record as well! So happy and proud of Carly Martin, Ava Nelson, Jailyn Davenport and Ashlyn Nielson! Way to go ladies!"
Brody Hartley's performance also drew praise from Hisaw, as Hartley won the Triple Crown by finishing first in the 800 (1:58.03), 1,600 (4:24.62) and 3,200 (a personal best time of 9:18.92).
"He ran with great poise and great awareness, and put the pedal down when he had to!" Hisaw said. "I know in my 24 years here we've never had a kid accomplish this feat! Truly amazing!"
Wa-Hi's other District 8 champions were Lucy Kelly in the girls javelin (122-05), Jenna Huntsman in the 100 meter, and the girls 400 relay team of Huntsman, Jailyn Davenport, Cami Martin and Ashlyn Neilsen (49.83).
The Blue Devils' girls 1,600 relay placed second in 4:05.61, a season-best time.
"Jailyn Davenport, Ava Nelson, Talia Billingsley and Carly Martin, what a great run by those girls!" Hisaw said. "So happy for Lucy and Jenna! They've been so great all year, and to see them rise to the top at the biggest meet is really a tribute to them!"
Other Blue Devil state qualifiers included Billingsley in the 300 hurdles and Carly Martin in the 400 meters.
"Only the top three finishers qualify for state, and we had kids in fourth place!" Hisaw said. "So close and heartbreaking, but our girls were amazing. They finished second to Mead, who is the perennial favorite next weekend to win the girls' state title. I hope we can compete our way into some state hardware sometime Saturday afternoon! These girls are good enough!
"Our boys won the title, which is super cool, especially since we didn't load up to 'win' this meet," he said. "We could care less! We are trying to qualify as many kids as possible for the state meet. But alongside Dash's great day, we had some other super performances!"
Logan Ashbeck threw the auto-qualifying mark in the javelin (a PR of 169 feet) to qualify for state, and Dane Gardea finished fifth but also cleared the auto-qualifying mark, Hisaw said.
Diego Jacquez did the same in the long jump, as he finished fourth but jumped farther than the auto-qualifying marks to punch his ticket to the state meet.
Wa-Hi's boys 400 relay "ran a great race, a season-best, and finished third to qualify," Hisaw said.
Jaquez, Caleg Morehead, Gardea and Isaiah Roberson ran the relay in 43.35.
"And Jake Hisaw ran down five guys in the last 45 meters, while diving across the finish line to finish third and qualify in the 300 hurdles," Hisaw said. "Caleb Morehead also qualified for state in the 400 dash by 0.01 seconds. He out-leaned the fourth-place kid and was amazing!
"And there were kids that finished fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth, and all contributed to this awesome finish," Hisaw said. "Just enough enough space to write about everyone! But this was a true TEAM victory for the boys, as they won by only three points!
And the girls — even though Mead won by 50 points, we scored 28 more points than the third place team and we were leading three-fourths of the way through the meet. Such a great performance by our ladies!
"The boys had such great depth and we scored in every single event," he said. "We weren't terrible in any event and just kept performing to a different standard! They were fantastic, in every sense of the word.
"What made me so happy was to watch our kids support each other," Hisaw said. "High jumpers celebrating a hurdlers success; our sprinters celebrating our throwers! They are a very close-knit group of kids and they truly care about each other. To watch them celebrate together is so special.
"All-in-all, we will be taking 10 kids to the state meet and competing in 17 events," he said. "The goal is to come home with some hardware! I know these kids are going to compete their hearts out and represent the City of Walla Walla so well!"
