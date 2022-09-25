PORTLAND — Walla Walla High's varsity cross country team ran at the Nike Portland XC Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Blue Lake Regional Park.
The 5-kilometer course had four main races, including the Danner Championship race and Division 1, 2 and 3 races.
"We had another good meet today," Blue Devils coach Michael Locati said. "I didn't know how we would respond after Wednesday's home league meet, but everyone responded very well. Most actually had lifetime bests on the course, or for a 5k event.
"It's always a fun meet to go to," he said. "Teams from multiple states attend (Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California, mainly), so the competition at this meet is very high. Generally speaking, it is of higher quality than the state meet."
Wa-Hi's Brody Hartley made his season debut, running a personal record of 15:18 to place eighth overall in the Danner Championship race.
"He had a great day," Locati said. "We didn't know what to expect returning, so the strategy was to hold back in the first mile in the back of the lead pack and move up in mile two. He was able to gain six places, and then pretty much stayed there for the rest of the race.
"The rest of the boy's team competed in the Division 1 race and, despite a few of them going down about 200-meters in the race, they were able to run very good times."
Liam Bergevin led the Blue Devils, placing 64th in 17:14, followed by Gabrial Corum and Turner VanSlyke placing 74 and 94th in 17:20 and 17:36, respectively.
Lincoln James, Jakob Sullivan, John Hughett and Tas Grimm placing 150th, 179th and 181st (Grimm's results did not register) in 18:15, 18:47, 18:53 (Grimm about 19:03) rounded out the Wa-Hi squad.
"Again, most of them ran personal bests, taking off as much as 1:30 from last year," Locati said.
The girl's team also competed in the Division 1 race and, just like the boys were able to run some of their fastest times, Locati said.
No one on the girl's team fell, but they had to avoid others around them falling.
The Blue Devils team was led by Emmalyne Jimenez's 34th place in 20:25, followed by Macy Eggart's 52nd place in 20:52 and Miriam Hutchens 62nd in 21:11, Stella Billingsley 77th in 21:49, Ada Velluzzi 85th in 22:18 and Eleanor Leise placing 109th in 23:42.
"It was good to see Stella come back just a few days later and have a much better race," Locati said. "Emmalyne, Macy and Miriam continue to be consistent in the top three positions and are running well. In the future, if we can close the gap between them we'll be able to do well in the postseason.
"We are going to take a couple of weeks off from racing and do some heavy training getting ready for the second half of the season push," he said. "I really think that on both the boys and girls side, we will surprise some teams who may have beaten us early.
"The girls lost to the top two teams by one point in the league meet, and they will be chomping at the bit to get another shot at them."
Wa-Hi next competes at the second Mid-Columbia Conference meet of the year in Kennewick on Oct. 12.
