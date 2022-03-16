Walla Walla High School's varsity baseball team salvaged a doubleheader split Wednesday, March 16, as the Blue Devils bounced back from an 11-6 loss to Pendleton in the opener with a 5-4 victory in the second game at Murr Sports Park.
Andrew Hall finished the twin bill with five hits, including a pair of doubles in the first game, and he joined teammates Brixen Betzler, Drew Coleman, Noah Braunel, Hayden Lomeli and Will Kytola in driving home at least one run.
The opener saw the Blue Devils down 11-1 midway through the fifth inning before their bats came to life, and they battled Pendleton in the second game.
Down 4-3 midway through the third, the Blue Devils tied things up for Lomeli to single home the go-ahead run in the fourth.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play Saturday, March 19, hosting Battle Ground High for a doubleheader starting at noon.
