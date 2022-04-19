Walla Walla High's baseball team had its hands full with Pasco in a Mid-Columbia Conference game at Murr Sports Park on Tuesday, April 19, but the Blue Devils emerged with a 6-5 victory.
The Bulldogs broke a scoreless tie with a three-run top of the third, with Wa-Hi plating two runs of its own in the bottom of the inning.
"We started off sluggish and that was my biggest fear," Wa-Hi coach Jason Parsons said. "I was hoping we'd jump on them early and put the game away in five innings. Obviously, that was not the case.
"Bringing Jordan (Zimmerman) in to pitch gave us some life," he said. "We clearly persevered and came out the victors. However, this is not the way we want to play. We can play better! We'll get after it this week in practice and prepare for Southridge. The doubleheader on Friday I anticipate to be a war."
Brixen Betzler led off the Blue Devil third with a double, and scored on Tanner Swopes' single.
Pasco made it 4-2 in the fourth, only to watch the Blue Devils tie it up in the bottom of the fourth, with Betzler hitting an RBI single to score Keegan Weston.
Wa-Hi took the lead with a solo run in the fifth.
Wa-Hi added another run in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead into the seventh, and despite the Bulldogs scoring to pull within one, the Blue Devils closed out the 6-5 victory.
In that sixth inning, Wa-Hi's Hayden Lomeli led off with a hit-by-pitch, and scored on a single by Zack Palomo.
Wa-Hi outhit Pasco, 9-8, with each team committing an error.
Zimmerman struck out four Bulldog batters in three innings on the mound for the Blue Devils in relief, limiting Pasco to two hits.
Betzler had two hits for Wa-Hi, with Lomeli tallying two RBI.
The Blue Devils have won six games in a row, and next host Southridge for an MCC twin bill on Friday.
