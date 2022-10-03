The Walla Walla High slowpitch softball team hosted a non-league twin bill against defending Washington state Class 4A champions Chiawana on Monday Oct. 3, which was also Breast Cancer Awareness night.
The Riverhawks won the opener, 4-0, before taking the nightcap, 8-2.
"The players were wearing pink socks, pink ribbons and lots of pink paint and glitter to support Breast Cancer Awareness," Blue Devils assistant coach Amy Korslund said. "The players made posters and before the game began, a woman, Gail Serven, thanked the softball players for supporting the cause as she is a breast cancer survivor of 29 years now."
In the first game, Wa-Hi had solid defense, but the Blue Devils just couldn't get the bats going, Korslund said.
Blue Devil freshman Addie Bowen had a hard single, along with Anna Delarosa.
In game two, again defense was solid, Korslund said.
In the top of the fourth, Wa-Hi freshman Nalayah Torres was hit in the shin on a hard Chiawana knock, bringing freshman pitcher Ariel Amaro to relieve Torres.
Delarosa, Aliah Mendiola, Aliyah Larios and Ellie McLaughlin had a lot of action in the outfield with some amazing catches, Korslund said, including a relay from centerfield to shortstop Sara Justice, who made the throw to third basemen Raquelle Justice for the out.
Offensively, the Blue Devils had a good third inning, with freshman Larios leading off with a hard single, bringing up leadoff batter Delarosa, who got on base with a hard hit ball to the left side, Korslund said.
That brought Sara Justice to the plate, who sent a hit to right-center, scoring both Larios and Delarosa for the two runs.
"The girls fought hard and will be back this Thursday as they host a double header at Murr Field against the Sunnyside Grizzlies," Korslund said.
