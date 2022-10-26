The Blue Devils won a five-set Mid-Columbia Conference Class 3A volleyball match over visiting Kennewick on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Walla Walla High won the match 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9.
The victory leaves the Blue Devils' record at 9-7, and they'll host a District 8 playoff match on Tuesday.
"It was a high-energy, action-packed win against our 3A rivals," Wa-Hi coach Christina Dove said. "There were some very long rallies and we had to fight for every point. I’m proud of our team for pulling out the win on Senior Night, as we honored our five seniors graduating this year: Taylor Sucharda, Reese Carlson, Jaiden Williams, Sidney McCauley and Lauryn Bergevin. They put on a show tonight of effort and energy — it was a fun win celebrating them."
McCauley helped lead the Blue Devils with 14 kills, 25 digs, a block and two aces, Bergevin had 21 digs, three assists and two aces, Carlson had seven kills, nine digs and an ace, Williams had a kill and a dig, and Sucharda had two digs.
Wa-Hi's Jailyn Davenport dished 30 assists and had 20 digs, 12 kills and four aces, Hanna Wright had nine kills and four digs, Kasey Wegner had seven kills, four aces and four digs, Eden Glaus had four kills, 17 digs and two aces, Sofia Glaus handed out 22 assists, eight digs and an ace, and Whitney Griffith had two kills and two digs.
"Though we are done with our regular-season play, we’re not ready to be done yet!" Dove said. "We have some high hopes for the matches ahead; our goal is to fight our way through the District 8 bracket and earn one of the two bids to the state tournament."
By finishing as the top seed in the MCC 3A, the Blue Devils host the fourth seed out of the Greater Spokane League in the first round of the District 8 tournament at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
