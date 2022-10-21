Kamiakin invaded the Walla Walla High gym and handed the Blue Devils a 25-20, 25-23, 25-19 Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball defeat on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Wa-Hi, now 8-6, next go to Richland on Saturday.
The Blue Devils were led by Eden Glaus with 15 kills, 19 digs and two aces, Jailyn Davenport with 16 assists, six kills, two blocks, 11 digs and two aces, Sidney McCauley with five kills, two aces and 10 digs, and Lauryn Bergevin with 14 digs and four assists.
Sofia Glaus dished out 15 assists and had six digs and an ace, Kasey Wegner had two kills, six digs and three aces, Jaiden Williams had four kills and a block, Reese Carlson had two kills and four digs, and Hanna Wright had a kill.
"Kamiakin is a very solid team, they don’t get rattled and rarely will they give up back-to-back service runs," Wa-Hi coach Christina Dove said. "It’s really hard to beat a team that plays like that. That being said, we had a much better showing against Kamiakin this time around. We hung in and fought tough, but couldn’t quite push past Kamiakin.
"I was proud of our defense tonight," she said. "We were scrappy and didn’t give up on plays or long rallies. Tight games like that always come down to which team can limit unforced errors, and we had some untimely missed serves and unfortunate streaks on serve receive."
