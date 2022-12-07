MOSES LAKE — Walla Walla High's boys swim and dive team won nine of 12 events and defeated Chiawana, Pasco and host Moses Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Team scores were Wa-Hi 122, Moses Lake 64; Wa-Hi 149, Pasco 25; and Wa-Hi 155, Chiawana 19.
The Blue Devils won all three relay events.
In the 200 Medley relay, the “A” squad of Noah Stillman, Jerry Yao, Hayes Hendley and Graham Johnson touched first in a time of 1:51.93.
Wa-Hi's “B” squad of Jake Buratto, John Hughett, Kai Lincoln and Zach Frierson was third in 2:00.39.
In the 200 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Eli Bona, Caleb Goin, Hendley and Johnson won in a time of 1:42.46.
The “B” squad of Bryce Hollopeter, John Hughett, Zach Evans and Henry Wutzke was fourth in 1:54.72.
In the 400 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Stillman, Yao, Goin and Bona won in a time of 3:39.96, with the “B” squad of Lincoln, Wutzke, Buratto and Frierson second in 4:03.08.
Seventeen Blue Devils scored points in their individual events.
Freshman Bona won both the 200 freestyle (1:55.69) and 500 freestyle (5:03.42).
His 500 freestyle time is now the fifth fastest all time for Wa-Hi, Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said.
Freshman Stillman won both the 200 Individual Medley (2:09.70) and the 100 backstroke (58.87).
His 100 backstroke time is the sixth fastest all time for Wa-Hi, and his 200 IM time is now the eighth fastest all time for the Blue Devils, Rose said.
Sophomore Yao won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.99) and was second in the 500 rreestyle (5:30.41).
Senior Goin won the 100 freestyle (55.09) and was fourth in the 200 IM (2:28.54).
Junior Lincoln finished second in both the 50 freestyle (25.41) and the 100 butterfly (1:09.03).
Sophomore Buratto was second in the 200 freestyle (2:08.79) and third in the 100 backstroke (1:05.62).
Senior Anthony Avalos was second in the six-dive event with a score of 135.64.
Sophomore Johnson was third in both the 200 IM (2:24.73) and the 100 freestyle (56.46).
Freshman Hendley placed third in both the 50 freestyle (25.83) and 100 butterfly (1:09.39).
Junior Frierson finished fourth in the 50 freestyle (26.44) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (59.06).
Senior Emmett James was fourth in the six-dive event with a score of 109.35.
Sophomore Kelen Kenny placed fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:11.65).
Sophomore Hollopeter was fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:19.35) and seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:30.33).
Senior Zach Evans was fifth in the six-dive event with a score of 105.40.
Junior John Hughett was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.15), freshman Sean Elmenhurst placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.70), and junior Wutzke was sixth in the 500 freestyle (7:03.69).
"All of the boys swam well today and most had personal best times," Rose said. "They have been working hard at practice on both technique and endurance, and it really showed today. They are incredibly positive and encouraging to one another."
The Blue Devils next host their first Mid-Columbia Conference meet at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Whitman College's Harvey Pool, against Chiawana, Hermiston and Pasco.
