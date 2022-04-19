Walla Walla High's baseball and softball teams hosted games against Mid-Columbia Conference foes at Murr Sports Park on Tuesday, April 19, with both Blue Devil squads garnering victories.
On the Murr baseball field, Wa-Hi pulled out a 6-5 win over Pasco.
On the softball field, the Blue Devils had little trouble dispatching Chiawana, 9-1.
See the game stories in the area roundup on page B2.
