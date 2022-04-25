EUGENE, Ore. — Twenty-six Walla Walla High track and field athletes traveled to the University of Oregon on Friday and Saturday, April 22-23, for the Oregon Relays.
Blue Devil Dash Sirmon stood out with his victory in the javelin, setting a new nation-leading mark with a throw of 213 feet, 2 inches, after already winning the event.
"It was absolutely awesome to watch!" Wa-Hi coach Eric Hisaw said. "You knew it when it came out of his hand that it was going to be big! He's a big-time talent, that is a big-time, big-meet performer!"
The Oregon Relays are an invite-only event.
"We were fortunate enough to be asked to be a part of it!" Hisaw said. "Historic Hayward Field has been completely renovated, and after $220 million it is completely amazing! Our kids were able to be at one the greatest track and field venues in the world for two days and we competed very well. It was a meet that had teams from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and California... and throughout the meet, there was at least one nationally ranked top 10 athlete in every event.
"I was very proud of our kids," he said. "There are always ups and downs at meets like this, but it is such a great learning opportunity because the stage really can't be much bigger than this!
"Our hope as coaches is that this weekend helps expose our kids to a very high-pressure meet, and it will not only calm their nerves later in the year, but grow confidence in themselves. And we had some kids perform really well!"
Whitney Griffith finished 10th in the discus, "and she was the only sophomore in the best flight of the discus," Hisaw said. "She did a tremendous job of battling her nerves and throwing extremely well!"
Christopher Norris and Logan Ashbeck had very solid days in the javelin, both finishing in the top 12, with their best throws being their last throws.
"That says a lot about their composure and mental toughness," Hisaw said.
Eddie Vu finished third with a lifetime best in the discus, and Camden McCollaugh had a lifetime best in the shot put.
"It was so exciting to see them launch one at this meet!" Hisaw said. "They're both in a great groove right now and are starting to really throw very well.
"Brody Hartley was also exciting, he ran the second-best mile time in school history on Friday night!" he said. "He ran with great composure and fought really hard to finish eighth."
Carly Martin had a personal best by three seconds in the 800-meters, and Ava Nelson ran a season-best in the 400, "and they both were part of a very solid 1,600 relay that ran it's best time of the year!" Hisaw said. "The other relay members were Jailyn Davenport and Talia Billingsley."
Lucy Kelly placed third in the girls javelin.
"Much like our other throwers, she is very consistent and is in a big-time groove with lots more in the tank," Hisaw said. "It's going to be exciting to watch her finish!
"Our boys 4x4 relay and girls 4x200 relay both ran their best time of the year as well, and have great room for growth still," he said.
Diego Jacquez finished eighth on his last leap of the long jump.
"He's such a competitor and really rose to the occasion when he had to!" Hisaw said. "A true mark of a great competitor!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.