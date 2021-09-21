KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's girls swimming and diving team saw Blue Devils times continue to drop as they competed against both Richland and Kamiakin here Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Kennewth Serier Pool.
Dual scoring had Wa-Hi crushing Kamiakin, 122-60, while falling to Richland, 126-59.
However, coach Nancy Rose was more excited to see the progress her girls have made this season.
"This was the third meet in five days, and the Lady Blue Devils continued to drop time in most of their races," she said. "We now have 13 athletes qualified for the district championships, which will be held at Kelso High School the first weekend of November."
The Blue Devils return here for their next meet Sept. 28 opposite both Kennewick and Cheney.
Team points here Tuesday came from the top three finishers in each relay, and Wa-Hi cashed in.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Ciera Griggs, Abi Guest and EmmaLynne Gonzales placed first against Kamiakin and second in the Richland dual with a time of 2:18.17. The “B” squad of Audra Zanes, Lauren Adams, Sophia Haugen and Mary Kennedy placed third against Kamiakin with a time of 2:31.83.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Lani Nunez, Abi Guest, Mary Kennedy and Ciera Griggs placed first against Kamiakin and second in the Richland dual with a time of 2:06.42. The “B” squad ofTess Bottoms, Elliot Zanes, Tila Davalos and Lindsay West placed second against Kamiakin with a time of 2:16.59.
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, EmmaLynne Gonzales, Lani Nunez and Ciera Griggs placed first against Kamiakin and second in the Richland dual with a time of 4:29.83. The “B” squad of Lindsay West, Anna-Sofia Foster, Jaden Olson and Tila Davalos placed third against Kamiakin with a time of 5:35.73.
Meanwhile, with the top five finishers in each individual event earning points, Wa-Hi had 16 girls contributing to their team score.
Junior Alana Miller won the 100 Butterfly (1:13.11) in both duals and finished in first against Kamiakin and second in the Richland dual in the 100 Backstroke (1:11.23).
Freshman Lani Nunez won the 100 Freestyle (1:05.58) in both meets, and finished in first against Kamiakin and third in the Richland dual in the 200 Freestyle (2:25.64).
Freshman EmmaLynne Gonzales finished in first against Kamiakin and second against Richland in the 500 Freestyle (29.14) and finished in third against Kamiakin and fifth in the Richland dual in the 100 Backstroke (1:21.56).
Senior Ciera Griggs finished first in the Kamiakin dual and third against Richland in both the 200 IM (2:48.91) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:29.40).
Junior Audra Zanes finished in second against Kamiakin and third in the Richland dual in the 500 Freestyle (6:54.51) and second against Kamiakin and fifth in the Richland dual in the 200 Freestyle (2:29.22).
Freshman Abi Guest finished in second against Kamiakin and third in the Richland dual in the 100 Butterfly (1:20.00), and second against Kamiakin and fifth in the Richland dual in the 50 Freestyle (32.03).
Junior AnnMarie Hallan was second in the Diving event against Kamiakin and was third in the Richland dual with a score of 113.85.
Freshman Lindsey West third against Kamiakin and fourth against Richland in the 500 Freestyle (7:22.06), and finished in fifth against Kamiakin in the 200 Freestyle (2:45.70).
Freshman Elliot Zanes finished third against Kamiakin and fourth against Richland in the Diving event with a score of 111.15.
Senior Mary Kennedy was third against Kamiakin in the 50 Freestyle (32.58) and fifth against Kamiakin in the 100 Freestyle (1:16.25).
Senior Lauren Adams finished in third against Kamiakin and fifth in the Richland dual in the 100 Breast (1:31.42).
Sophomore Sophia Haugen finished in fourth against Kamiakin and fifth against Richland in the 100 Butterfly (1:30.89).
Sophomore Tess Bottoms finished in fourth against Kamiakin and fifth against Richland in the 100 Freestyle (1:15.48).
Freshman Jaden Olson finished fourth against Kamiakin in the 100 Backstroke (1:36.29), and fifth against both schools in the 200 IM (3:27.62),
Sophomore Anna-Sofia Foster finished in fourth against Kamiakin in the 500 Freestyle (7:34.61).
Freshman Piper Fredrickson finished in fourth against Kamiakin in the 100 Breast (1:33.15).
Rose also applauded junior Felicity Matson, who "inspired the crowd" in the Adaptive 50 Freestyle, with a time of 1:33.15.
