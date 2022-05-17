Walla Walla High School's softball team, which finished the Mid-Columbia Conference slate with a 14-2 record, and 18-2 overall, had numerous players garner all-MCC honors following the regular season.
The Blue Devils' Tallulah Sickels earned all-MCC Most Valuable Player, and first-team pitcher, both the for the second straight year.
All-MCC first team went to Kaitline Chapman, for the second year in a row, at first base; Lauryn Bergevin at shortstop; Sidney McCauley at third base; Raquelle Justice at catcher for the second year in a row; Alizaeya Salcedo at designated hitter (she was an all-MCC outfielder in 2021); and Sara Justice at outfielder.
All-MCC second team outfielder went to Blue Devil Anna Delarosa.
And all-MCC honorable mention at second Base went to Kylie Kemp.
Wa-Hi next hosts Mount Spokane at Murr Sports Park at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
