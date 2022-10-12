YAKIMA — Walla Walla High's slowpitch softball team honored Blue Devil schoolmate Zaley Blocklinger with a twin bill sweep of Davis at Kiwanis Park here on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 18-8, and 17-2.
Wa-Hi players wore purple in honor of Blocklinger, who was killed in a car accident last weekend.
In the opener, the Blue Devils five first-inning runs to take the lead and end the game in the fifth inning.
Wa-Hi was led offensively by Anna Delarosa’s four singles and home run, as she scored four runs and had an RBI.
Addie Bowen added three hard-hit singles with two RBIs and she scored twice.
Blue Devil freshman Cate Eronemo had two singles and four RBIs.
"Defense was excellent with some outstanding catches," Wa-Hi assistant coach Amy Korslund said, "and a nice relay from center field to shortstop, Sara Justice,who made the throw to third baseman Raquelle Justice, getting the out."
In the nightcap, the Blue Devils got the jump on Davis again, scoring four first-inning runs in a game that ended after the fourth inning.
Wa-Hi freshman Ariel Amaro was in the circle in the second game, and she "did an outstanding job keeping the Davis Pirates to only two runs," Korslund said.
Offensively, the Blue Devils rattled the bats again.
Delarosa had two singles, another home run and she scored three runs.
Sara Justice had a single, a triple, one home run, scored three runs and had one run batted in.
Bowen added one single, three doubles, scored four runs and had three RBIs.
Clarabelle Hall had two singles and four RBIs, while teammate Raquelle Justice added three singles and scored two runs.
Freshman Ellie McLaughlin had a hot night at the plate for the second game, with three singles, one triple, scored one run and had four RBIs.
Freshman Ruby Sample did an outstanding job at catcher with a play at home for an out, while at the plate she hit two singles and had one RBI.
Also, Wa-Hi freshman Aliyah Larios had two singles, three runs scored and one walk for the night.
The Blue Devils play the Pasco Bulldogs Thursday night in Pasco at the TRAC Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.