SPOKANE — Walla Walla High School’s JROTC Sporter Rifle Team claimed the Washington State CMP Championship title in a match held at the Spokane Rifle Club last weekend.
Eleven shooters from the program competed in the match that consisted of 20 shots from the prone position, 20 shots from the standing position and 20 shots from the kneeling position for a total of 600 points possible for each shooter.
The match has the potential to qualify the Blue Devils for the CMP Western Regional Championship in Salt Lake City in April 2023. The highest scoring teams and individuals will receive invitations to the regional match, where teams will compete for qualifying spots to advance to the national level in July.
In the Sporter Class, Wa-Hi sophomore Cadet Sergeant Saphira Rynaski turned the highest score for the Blue Devils, capturing the state championship title with a 517, a single point ahead of teammates Cadet Corporal Isabel Dalan, Cadet First Sergeant Chanze Martz and Cadet Lieutenant Aviella Wilson, who all finished on a 516.
The team, which included Cadet Command Sergeant Major Gerardo Soto, who finished the day at 499, produced a team score of 2,048, taking first place in the state over the sporter team from Puyallup, Wash., by over 300 points.
“This is the second match in a row that Rynaski has emerged as our highest sporter class shooter,” Blue Devil team captain Ben Nelson said on Saturday after scores were posted. “She has really been on a roll so far this year.”
Wa-Hi’s Precision Class team took home bronze with a score of 2,240, six points behind Spokane Rifle Club’s Gold Team.
Puyallup’s Sabertooth Squad won the Precision Class team event for the state with a 2,285.
Wa-Hi's scoring team, consisting of Nelson as well as Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Kaden Kerr, Cadet Captain Raquelle Justice and Cadet Lieutenant Micah Vawter, completed the 60-shot course with Kerr producing the team’s highest score at 568 and Justice a point behind with a 567.
“It has been several years since a Wa-Hi marksman has captured the state sporter class title,” said Blue Devil rifle coach Mark Mebes. “This is a real accomplishment for this young shooter and for this team. It will likely qualify them for the regional match in Utah.”
The Blue Devils begin training this week for a trio of matches in early December in Spokane, which include Washington State Junior Olympics and a Cascade Mountain League JROTC Rifle Match.
