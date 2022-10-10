Walla Walla High's girls swim and dive team had a busy couple of days of competition late last week.
On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Blue Devil divers were at an 11-Dive Meet Richland, and then 14 Wa-Hi swimmers attended the Mukilteo Invitational at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way on Saturday.
On Thursday, Wa-Hi sophomore Elliot Zanes finished in sixth place at the 11-Dive meet at Prout Pool in Richland, with her best score of 228.05.
Senior AnnMarie Hallan, who has been diving very well this season, coach Nancy Rose said, was unable to compete due to illness.
On Saturday, the Blue Devils swam with about 500 athletes at the 25th annual Mukilteo Invitational.
Wa-Hi scored 59 points to finish 17th out of more than 34 schools; only 34 schools scored points.
The top 24 finishers in each event scored points.
Wa-Hi senior Alana Miller came in 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:03.81) and was 14th in the 100 butterfly (1:02.03) with a personal best time.
Freshman Eliana Isenhower placed 18th in the 200 Individual Medley (2:29.20). She also had a personal best time in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.52).
In the 200 Medley relay, the Blue Devil “A” squad of Alana Miller, Emily Meliah, Eliana Isenhower and Emmalynne Gonzales came in 18th with a time of 2:06.68.
In the 200 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Eliana Isenhower, Emmalynne Gonzales and Emily Meliah came in 20th with a time of 1:55.13.
Nine other athletes had personal best times, Rose said.
Blue Devil sophomore Viva Berkey had personal best times in both the 200 IM (2:50.37) and the 100 breaststroke (1:23.14).
Junior Tess Bottoms had personal best times in both the 100 butterfly (1:16.72) and the 100 backstroke (1:15.82).
Junior Anna-Sofia Foster had personal best times in the 500 freestyle (6:30.43) and the 50 freestyle (31.14).
Sophomore Piper Fredrickson had personal best times in both the 200 IM (2:55.41) and the 100 freestyle (1:14.42).
Sophomore Abigail Guest had personal best times in both the 200 freestyle (2:18.95) and the 50 backstroke lead-off leg (34.07).
Junior Sophia Haugen had personal best times in the 50 freestyle (31.75) and the 100 freestyle (1:11.61).
Sophomore Lindsay West had personal best times in the 50 freestyle (32.09) and the 500 freestyle (6:44.98).
Sophomore Aolani Nunez had a personal best time in the 200 freestyle (2:19.55).
Sophomore Elliot Zanes had a personal best time in the 100 freestyle (1:13.27).
"It was a great experience for the athletes to be able to participate at this high-level meet," Rose said. "They showed lots of resilience and enthusiasm and supported one another throughout the meet."
Wa-Hi's next competition is the Mid Columbia Conference Championships at Prout Pool in Richland on Saturday.
