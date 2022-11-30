Walla Walla High School kicked off its 2022-23 girls basketball season on Tuesday, Nov. 29, with a 67-38 loss to Greater Spokane League powerhouse Gonzaga Prep in the Blue Devil gym.
The Bullpups, who finished the 2021-22 campaign one win short of a state tournament berth and with an 18-5 overall record, were led by the 25 points of guard Lucy Lynn.
Taliah Lee and Rhyan Madden joined Lynn in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Gonzaga Prep.
Sophomore Miriam Hutchens was Wa-Hi's only double-figure scorer. She had 13 points.
The Blue Devils started slowly, but ended the opening quarter with a 6-0 surge that pulled them to within five, 13-8. Hutchens had five points in the period.
G-Prep imposed its will in the second quarter by outscoring Wa-Hi 22-9. Lynn scored six points in the pre-halftime frame and Olivia McIntyre had five that helped the Bullpups fashion a 35-17 lead at intermission.
Lynn ended her productive performance by scoring seven points in each of the last two quarters
"Their coach (Geoff Arte) said, 'you made scoring more difficult for us,'" first-year Wa-Hi coach Tresa Reibel said. "We've had 12 practices to implement a new program, staff and players. There's been a lot of new. We wanna be the best so we have to play the best.
"You can't win with 20 turnovers," Reibel said. "We gave up 18 offensive rebounds."
The Blue Devils' next game is Friday against Central Valley in Spokane.
