KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High's boys tennis team won the Mid-Columbia Conference 3A title at the championships at Kennewick High School on Monday, May 16.
The Blue Devils take eight out of the nine players advancing to the regional touranament.
Wa-Hi doubles team of Balsa Jovovic and Christian Torres won the double trophy, with teammates Ethan Kelnhofer and Micah Case second and Jakob Clearman and Rudy Entrikin third.
The Blue Devils' Ken Higgins finished second in singles play, with Robert Horton third.
All eight players will go to Spokane for the District 8 regional tennis tournament next week.
Wa-Hi won the MCC title with 54 points, with Kennewick second with 14, Hermiston was next with six and Southridge fourth with five.
"(It was) another great day for the Blue Devils!" Wa-Hi coach Bryan Eggart said.
