The Walla Walla High School boys swim team won four of five dual meets as the Blue Devils hosted Hanford, Richland, Hermiston, Chiawana and Pasco at Whitman College's Harvey Pool on Monday, Jan. 2.
Wa-Hi downed Richland, 91-79, Hermiston 136-20, Pasco 124-36, and Chiawana 120-46, and fell to Hanford, 116-54.
The duals with Hanford and Richland counted toward Mid-Columbia Conference standings.
Although the Blue Devils have four divers, diving was not contested, and Wa-Hi was also missing seven athletes due to illness or family vacations, coach Nancy Rose said.
"All of the boys swam well today and most had personal best times," Rose said. "They have been working hard throughout winter break and it really showed today. They are incredibly positive and encouraging to one another."
In the 200 Medley relay, Wa-Hi's “A” squad of Noah Stillman, Zach Juhnke, Eli Bona and Kai Lincoln finished second in a time of 1:51.79, while the “B” squad of Jake Buratto, John Hughett, Kelen Kenny and Zach Evans was seventh in 2:07.46.
In the 200 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Graham Johnson, Caleb Goin, Lincoln and Juhnke was third in a time of 1:37.42. The “B” squad of Reilly Lemma, Hughett, Evans and Wyatt Block was ninth in 1:56.63.
In the 400 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Stillman, Goin, Johnson and Bona was third in a time of 3:40.33. The “B” squad of Kenny, Lemma, Henry Wutzke and Buratto was sixth in 4:16.66.
Fourteen Blue Devils scored points in their individual events.
Freshman Bona was second in the 200 freestyle (1:53.11) and third in the 500 rreestyle (4:57.72). He now ranks seventh all time in the 200 freestyle and fifth in the 500 freestyle.
Senior Juhnke was second in the 100 freestyle (51.22) and third in the 50 freestyle (23.24).
Freshman Stillman was third in the 200 Individual Medley (2:17.17) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.49).
Sophomore Johnson was third in the 100 butterfly (1:04.67) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:22.92).
Senior Goin was fourth in the 100 freestyle (53.98) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.36).
Sophomore Buratto was fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:07.18) and seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:11.88).
Sophomore Kenny was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:10.12).
Junior Lincoln was seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:11.86) and eighth in the 50 freestyle (25.56).
Junior Hughett was eighth in the 200 IM (2:46.75) and 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.52).
Junior Wutzke was ninth in the 500 freestyle (6:26.73).
Freshman Lemma was 10th in both the 200 freestyle (2:24.43) and the 500 freestyle (6:29.15).
Sophomore Bryce Hollopeter was 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:16.82) and 12th in the 100 freestyle (1:05.67).
Freshman Sean Elmenhurst was 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.02).
Freshman Jay Guest was 14th in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.89).
Senior Evans swam a new district qualifying time in the 50 freestyle (27.85).
The Blue Devils next go to Eastern Washington University to swim against Cheney, Hermiston and Pullman at noon on Saturday.
