Walla Walla High's boys tennis team wrapped up the Mid-Columbia Conference season with a 6-1 victory over Kennewick on the Walla Walla Country Club courts on Monday, May 9.
The No. 1 singles match determined seeding for the Class 3A District tournament.
"This match featured (Lions) senior Jackson Clary against (Blue Devils) sophomore Ken Higgins," Wa-Hi coach Bryan Eggart said. "Jackson is an excellent returning player and was the perennial favorite to be No. 1 in our district. That result came through today, as Ken lost in straight sets, but showed improvement over his previous match against Jackson at the Tri-Cities Invite in April. I think there are some minor adjustments Ken can make to take his game to the next level, potentially making their district match even more competitive."
At No. 2-4 singles, the Blue Devils had straight-set victories from Ethan Kelnhofer, Micah Case and Jakob Clearman.
"All three of these players did a great job controlling the pace of play from the baseline and at the net," Eggart said. "Their ability to display an all-court game was outstanding.
"After taking three out of the first four matches, we just needed one more match to get the team victory," he said. "This match came at No. 1 doubles. The tandem of Robert Horton and Christian Torres took the match 6-4, 6-3 with some solid play. We were pretty sloppy at the net, but we served decently and returned quite well.
"This win secured the potential No. 1 doubles seed in the upcoming district tournament this Saturday," Eggart said. "We had straight set wins at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles as well. The tandems of Max Wooster and Balsa Jovovic, as well as Ethan Locati and Jackson Adams, played quality doubles today. Both teams were definitely dominant at the net and I thought we started points well at our service games. We were a little sloppy in the return game at times.
"As a whole, our doubles teams have continued to show progress throughout the season and we look forward to the opportunity of competing well at the district tournament."
The Blue Devls, 9-3 overall and 7-2 in the MCC, finished in third place overall in the conference and the top 3A school in the conference.
"We had an outstanding season," Eggart said.
