PASCO — Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team outscored Pasco 18-0 in the second quarter en route to a 64-25 victory over Pasco in a Mid-Columbia Conference game on Monday, Dec. 12.
The Blue Devils, 1-1 in league and 2-2 overall, got a game-high 18 points from Chris Norris including nine in the fourth quarter. Ken Higgins added 11 points for Wa-Hi and Mateo Maxwell scored 10.
Wa-Hi had just three field goals in the opening quarter and led by only four, 12-8, after eight minutes before blowing the game open in period two. Higgins keyed the second-quarter surge with seven points including a 4-for-4 showing from the free throw line.
The Blue Devils outscored Pasco 14-4 in the third quarter and ended the night with a 20-13 advantage in the final period.
Wa-Hi allowed three Pasco field goals through three quarters and seven for the game.
The Blue Devils' next game is Friday at Hermiston.
