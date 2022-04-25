KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High's boys tennis team downed Mid-Columbia Conference foe Kamiakin, 5-2, here on Monday, April 25.
"Perennially, this is a very tough opponent who we know will always play us very close," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "The last few years this match has always come down to the final match, and we didn't think today would be any different.
"We had outstanding play from all of our doubles players today," he said, "starting with the tandem of Rudy Entrickin and Jakob Clearman at No. 1 doubles. It took them awhile to get going in the first set, losing their opening three games, but then they were able to find their rhythm closing to the net well and dictating the pace of play, winning seven of the next nine games (to win 7-5, 6-1).
"The second doubles pair of Balsa Jovovic and Christian Torres played the most dominant doubles match of the afternoon, only dropping three games in a straight sets victory," Eggart said of the 6-1, 6-2 win. "Both Blasa and Christian served and returned very well throughout the match, followed by superb play at the net.
"Lastly, the pair of Jackson Adams and Ethan Locati came out of the gate a little slow, eventually taking the first set, 7-5," he said. "Heading into the set we knew we needed to clean up some unforced errors at the net, which drastically improved in the second set, eventually winning 6-1.
"We also had great play out of our second and fourth singles players, who both got straight-set victories," Eggart said. "Both Robert (Horton) and Ethan (Kelnhofer) did a great job controlling points from the baseline, while capitalizing on short balls with quality approach shots and strong volleys.
"Overall, the match today was a complete success," he said of the Blue Devils, now 6-1 overall and 3-0 in MCC play. "Any time you can get a 5-2 win over Kamiakin you know you have played well. We look forward to two more league matches this week, as we will host Southridge Tuesday and Hanford on Thursday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.