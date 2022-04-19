Walla Walla High's undefeated softball team backed Tallulah Sickels' complete game in the circle with a potent offense as the Blue Devils defeated Chiawana, 9-1, on Tuesday, April 17, in Mid-Columbia Conference play at Murr Sports Park.
"Quality pitching, good defense and hits up and down the lineup usually result in a 'W,' and tonight we did just that," Wa-Hi coach Arch McHie said.
Sickels struck out six Riverhawks, giving up just two hits.
"Fresh off her official signing with Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Tallulah proved why they recruited her so hard," McHie said. "She only gave two hits and had two really long home runs.
"In cold and wet conditions, our defense did a great job," he said. "A double play in the first inning set the tone for the game. Lauryn Bergevin had several momentum-ending plays at short and Tea Hamm had two outstanding plays in the outfield."
The Blue Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and made it 5-1 in the third. They tacked on three more runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Sickels had three RBI to back her outing in the circle.
Wa-Hi, now 11-0 overall and 8-0 in MCC play, host Richland for a league twin bill on Friday afternoon.
