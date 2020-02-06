Dylan Bledsoe hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to finish the Dayton-Waitsburg boys basketball season with a 48-46 comeback win over DeSales in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference play here on Tuesday.
DeSales (7-13 overall, 3-9 in the EWAC) took a 32-24 lead into the fourth quarter, only to come away with its fourth straight loss.
Tayven Seney led the D-W rally, scoring 11 of his game-high 13 points in the fourth quarter.
"Our hats off to coach (Roy) Ramirez and Dayton-Waitsburg on their strong finish to the season," Irish coach Greg Fazzari said.
Mason Phinney gave D-W (4-15 overall, 2-9 in the EWAC) another 12 points.
Bobby Holtzinger topped DeSale scorers with 12 points while teammates Koy Fruci and Andrew Lyford each had 10.
Dayton-Waitsburg 48, DeSales 46
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (48) — Seney 13, Phinney 12, Pettichord 7, Bledsoe 6, Vanblaricom 4, Costell 4, Evans 2.
DeSALES (46) — Holtzinger 12, Fruci 10, Lyford 10, T. Worden 7, Chase 3, Lesko 2, F. Worden 2.
D-W;10;7;7;24;—;48
DeSales;8;10;14;14;—;46