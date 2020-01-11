WAITSBURG — Dayton-Waitsburg came back from a six-point first quarter deficit to cut White Swan's lead to 17-12 at intermission here Saturday in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference boys basketball action.
White Swan came out of halftime on fire and went on an 18-7 third-quarter run to gain separation. White Swan held off a 17-point D-W fourth quarter to post a 51-37 win.
"We just have lulls," D-W coach Roy Ramirez said. "We had a lull late in the third that allowed them to get a big lead."
Devin Sampson-Craig poured home 25 to lead the Cougars. Fred Lewis added 10.
Tayven Seney led D-W with 12. Shawn Evans and Josiah White each contributed six points.
"We're seeing improvement," Ramirez continued. "We're shooting better. We just have to do some little things, like not allow ourselves to fall into lulls, better in order to get a W."
D-W travels to Burbank Tuesday.
Cougars 51, D-W 37
WHITE SWAN (51) - Watlamet 1, C. Lewis 1, Sampson-Craig 25, Bass 2, Valdez 2, Leavitt 9, F. Lewis 10, D. Lewis, Hull 1.
D-W (37) - Vanblaricom 4, Evans 6, White 6, Finney 3, Pettichord 2, Seney 12, Lindley, Costello 2, Bledsoe 2.
White Swan;10;7;18;16;—;51
D-W;4;8;7;17;—;37
3-point goals - WS 3 (Sampson-Craig 2), D-W (Finney).