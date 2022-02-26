MOUNT VERNON — Despite her team's "best game" of the season, Tai Bye's Pomeroy Pirate girls came up on the short end of a 37-34 score against Mount Vernon Christian in a high school Class 1B regional basketball tournament game on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 26.
Pomeroy will play Willapa Valley on the night of Wednesday, March 2, at 9 p.m. in an elimination game at the Class 1B state tournament in the Spokane Arena.
"Our team’s defensive effort was impeccable," Bye said. "We caused 17 MVC turnovers and limited ourselves to 12, which made a huge difference on the offensive end for us."
The Pirates experienced scoring difficulty in the third quarter, and trailed at one point in the second half by nine, Bye said. But Pomeroy battled back to tie the game in the fourth quarter, Bye said.
"We just had a few mistakes within the final two minutes that were caused by inexperience," Bye said. "I haven’t seen my team play with such guts and composure all season."
Jillian Herres finished with 13 points, 10 boards "and took a leadership position on the floor," Bye said.
Chase Caruso was a force on defense "limiting their guards’ scoring," Bye said.
Haliee Brewer finished with 11 rebounds for Pomeroy "and played aggressive, physical defense," Bye said.
Keely Maves matched Herres with 13 points and nabbed seven boards for the Pirates.
"Jadence Gingerich and Maves battled hard in the key to limit their shots inside," Bye said. "We may have lost, but it’s a game that feels like a win after how hard the girls battled against the No. 1 seed in the state."
