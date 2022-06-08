PRESCOTT — The 2022 Jack Smiley Memorial Scholarship winner is Prescott High's Violet Beckman.
Beckman is the 10th winner of this $1,000 given out in the memory of former Prescott athletic director, Jack Smiley. It is an activity-based scholarship.
She was involved in volleyball, basketball, track, band, ASB, National Honor Society and Knowledge Bowl at Prescott.
Beckman plans to pursue a degree in nursing.
